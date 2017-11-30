Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Considered questionable for Friday
Parsons (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.
Parsons sat out Wednesday's game as well, with the Grizzlies saying it was in an effort to reduce the soreness in his right knee. Whether that was successful in decreasing the discomfort is unclear, but it's at least encouraging that Parsons hasn't been ruled out a day in advance. He'll likely test it out during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made. James Ennis, Tyreke Evans and Dillon Brooks would benefit with another absence.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Game-time call for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out with right knee tightness•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores 17 points in start•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Starting Saturday vs. Rockets•
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.