Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Considered questionable for Friday

Parsons (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Parsons sat out Wednesday's game as well, with the Grizzlies saying it was in an effort to reduce the soreness in his right knee. Whether that was successful in decreasing the discomfort is unclear, but it's at least encouraging that Parsons hasn't been ruled out a day in advance. He'll likely test it out during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made. James Ennis, Tyreke Evans and Dillon Brooks would benefit with another absence.