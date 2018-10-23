Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Doubtful to return Monday
Parsons left Monday's game against the Jazz due to right knee soreness and isn't expected to return, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Parsons appeared to be hampered by the issue in the first half and the Grizzlies will likely hold him out of the final two quarters as a precaution. He logged six minutes and recorded one rebound prior to exiting the contest.
