Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Expected out Wednesday vs. New Orleans
Parsons (knee) did not go through Tuesday's practice and is not expected to participate in Wednesday's tilt against the Pelicans, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Parsons hasn't been completely ruled out, though he should be considered doubtful for the contest. Assuming he misses the game, it will be his fifth straight absence with no timetable for a return. Until more information emerges, he should be thought of as day-to-day.
