Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Expected to be available
Parsons is expected to be available Wednesday against the Lakers after resting Tuesday night in Phoenix.
The Grizzlies held Parsons out Tuesday night on the first half of a back-to-back, and all signs point to the veteran returning to availability Wednesday. With JaMychal Green's (knee) status up in the air, Parsons could be set for a slight increase in minutes, though he's typically been capped in the mid-20s, as the Grizzlies have been cautious given his injury history.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Starts against Clippers•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will be rested Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out for rest Saturday vs. Boston•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Active Friday•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...