Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Expected to be available

Parsons is expected to be available Wednesday against the Lakers after resting Tuesday night in Phoenix.

The Grizzlies held Parsons out Tuesday night on the first half of a back-to-back, and all signs point to the veteran returning to availability Wednesday. With JaMychal Green's (knee) status up in the air, Parsons could be set for a slight increase in minutes, though he's typically been capped in the mid-20s, as the Grizzlies have been cautious given his injury history.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories