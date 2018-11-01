Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Expected to remain out for road swing
Parsons (knee) is expected to remain out for the Grizzlies' upcoming three-game road swing, Mike Giannotto of the Memphis News reports.
It didn't take long for Parsons to once again experience issues with his knee, and while an MRI cleared him of any structural damage, it doesn't look as though the Grizzlies are expecting to get him back any time soon. Expect Parsons to miss the entirety of the three-game trip, which begins Friday and includes dates with the Jazz, Suns and Warriors.
