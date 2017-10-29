Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Explodes for 24 points in 19 minutes

Parsons provided 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 19 minutes during Saturday's 103-89 win over the Rockets.

Parsons equaled his scoring total from his first four appearances combined, and he saw his season high in minutes too. Not since Parsons was a Maverick (2015-16) had he posted 20-plus points in a contest, and he did it against his former Rockets team. It was an encouraging performance for a player who missed 48 games and averaged a career-low 19.9 minutes per night in 2016-17.