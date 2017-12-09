Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Fills box score in loss

Parsons tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday''s 116-107 loss to the Raptors.

Parsons played a season-high 26 minutes Friday, chipping in across the board. He had been coming off a minor leg concern, but appeared healthy in the loss. He has been working himself back from a number of injuries and is beginning to look more like the player he used to be. While he is still not a must-own player, he is worth keeping an eye on if his minutes continue to ramp up over the coming weeks.

