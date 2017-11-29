Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Game-time call for Wednesday

Parsons (knee) went through shootaround, but will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Parsons was originally given a probable designation after leaving Sunday's game early with right knee tightness. However, it appears the Grizzlies have pulled back a little there and will now wait until after pregame warmups to make a final decision on his availability. Parsons has been working with the top unit over the last few weeks, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after shootaround that there'd be some "noticeable" changes with the lineup and/or rotation Wednesday, so it's unclear what Parsons role will ultimately be if cleared.