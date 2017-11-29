Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Game-time call for Wednesday
Parsons (knee) went through shootaround, but will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Parsons was originally given a probable designation after leaving Sunday's game early with right knee tightness. However, it appears the Grizzlies have pulled back a little there and will now wait until after pregame warmups to make a final decision on his availability. Parsons has been working with the top unit over the last few weeks, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after shootaround that there'd be some "noticeable" changes with the lineup and/or rotation Wednesday, so it's unclear what Parsons role will ultimately be if cleared.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out with right knee tightness•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores 17 points in start•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Starting Saturday vs. Rockets•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out for rest Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Explodes for 24 points in 19 minutes•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.