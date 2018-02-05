Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Goes through full practice

Parsons (knee) went through a full practice Monday and hopes to return before the All-Star break, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

Parsons hasn't played in more than a month while battling soreness in his right knee, but his return to practice Monday is certainly a step in the right direction. The 29-year-old will remain out Tuesday against the Hawks, but he'll hope to get back on the floor for one of the Grizzlies' four remaining games before the break. Whenever he does return, Parsons will likely be on a minutes restriction.