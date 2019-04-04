Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Leads short-handed team with 16 points

Parsons accrued 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two steals, a rebound, an assist and a blocked shot across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 116-89 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With only 10 active players on the roster, Parsons found a way to slide in off the bench and put up a team-leading 16 points in this embarrassing blowout. The injury bug continued to plague Parsons yet again this season, as he's only managed to log 21 games. It's looking less and less likely that Parsons will regain the form he demonstrated in his campaigns with Houston and Dallas earlier in his career. He still has one year remaining on his contract, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him ending up in a different uniform at some point next season.