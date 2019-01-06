Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Leaving team indefintely
Parsons is leaving the team indefinitely as Grizzlies' management and his agent work to structure a resolution for Parsons' future with the organization, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Parsons missed a large portion of the early season with a knee injury, however he has been medically cleared to return for two weeks and hasn't seen any action yet. Since signing a massive contract with the Grizzlies two and a half years ago, Parsons has played in just 73 games.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Still inactive•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain inactive•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Nearing return to health•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out two more weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out another two weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out at least two more weeks•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...