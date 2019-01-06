Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Leaving team indefintely

Parsons is leaving the team indefinitely as Grizzlies' management and his agent work to structure a resolution for Parsons' future with the organization, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Parsons missed a large portion of the early season with a knee injury, however he has been medically cleared to return for two weeks and hasn't seen any action yet. Since signing a massive contract with the Grizzlies two and a half years ago, Parsons has played in just 73 games.