Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Listed as out Tuesady

Parsons (knee) is listed as out in the Grizzlies' official game notes for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

This will be Parsons' 18th straight absence, and he remains without a clear timetable while dealing with lingering knee soreness. Parsons is still being evaluated on a game-to-game basis, but there is no expectation that he is close to making a return to the hardwood.

