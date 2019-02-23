Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Makes return Friday
Parsons returned to action Friday against the Clippers, playing 20 minutes and finishing with three points, two rebounds and an assist.
Parsons continues to be plagued by knee issues, and Friday marked his first game action since Oct. 22. The hope is that he'll be able to be a regular part of the rotation going forward, though he's been in similar situations in years past, and the veteran simply hasn't been able to stay healthy for an extended period.
