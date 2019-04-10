Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: May sit out finale
Parsons is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors with left knee soreness.
The Grizzlies have already ruled out eight players for their season finale, so the team would have just nine bodies available for the contest if Parsons is shuttered. The oft-injured veteran has incredibly played in each of the Grizzlies' 22 games since rejoining the team after the All-Star break, but he looks like a shell of himself at this stage of his career. He's averaging just 7.7 points (on 37 percent shooting from the field), 3.0 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.2 triples in 20.5 minutes per contest since returning.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Dishes seven dimes in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Leads short-handed team with 16 points•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Resurgence continues•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Not listed on Sunday injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Battling illness•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Role increasing•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...