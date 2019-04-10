Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: May sit out finale

Parsons is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors with left knee soreness.

The Grizzlies have already ruled out eight players for their season finale, so the team would have just nine bodies available for the contest if Parsons is shuttered. The oft-injured veteran has incredibly played in each of the Grizzlies' 22 games since rejoining the team after the All-Star break, but he looks like a shell of himself at this stage of his career. He's averaging just 7.7 points (on 37 percent shooting from the field), 3.0 boards, 1.9 assists and 1.2 triples in 20.5 minutes per contest since returning.