Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Minimal impact since return

Parsons played 19 minutes in Wednesday's 109-107 loss to the Bulls, finishing with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist.

After being shut down with an ankle injury in late October before going on indefinite leave from the team in January, Parsons rejoined the Grizzlies following the All-Star break when management couldn't find a suitor willing to take on his contract prior to the trade deadline. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff has since integrated Parsons into the regular rotation, but the extended time off doesn't seem to have done the 30-year-old much good. He's averaging 4.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 19.0 minutes over his first four games back in action while shooting a miserable 21.4 percent from the field.