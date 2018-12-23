Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Nearing return to health

Parsons (knee) has gone through extensive on-court workouts before the Grizzlies' recent games and appears to be nearing a return to game action, David Cobb of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Prior to Friday's game against the Kings, the Grizzlies listed Parsons as out due to "return from injury management." That represented a departure from the Grizzlies' previous injury reports, which labeled Parsons as out due to "knee soreness" or "back soreness" when he was sidelined for the prior 27 games. That seemingly represents progress for the forward, but the Grizzlies have yet to issue a firm date for his return. He'll likely be evaluated on a game-to-game basis until the Grizzlies determine he's fit to play.