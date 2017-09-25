Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Not expected to be limited

Coach David Fizdale said Monday that Parsons "will be a full go" to begin camp, Ronald Tillery of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

The expectation all along was that Parsons would be available to begin camp, and Fizdale's words seem to confirm that notion. The oft-injured wing, who struggled in 34 games for Memphis last season, has been hampered by knee issues for the better part of the last few years, and his production has fallen off dramatically since leaving Houston in 2014. If the Grizzlies hope to remain a playoff team in the uber-talented Western Conference, they'll need contributions from Parsons, who's played in only 95 total games since the start of the 2015-16 campaign. "I'm not going to use kid gloves with [Parsons]," Fizdale said. "He's got to get in the fire."