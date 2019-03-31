Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Not listed on Sunday injury report
Parsons (illness) was not listed on the injury report prior to Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Parsons was forced to exit Saturday's game after dealing with an illness and was unable to return, however it seems as though the illness is no longer bothering him. He's averaging 20.0 minutes per game in the month of March, and he should return to his usual role Sunday.
