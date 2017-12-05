Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report
Parsons (knee) is no longer listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Parsons has been sidelined three of the last four games while attempting to alleviate soreness in his right knee and ankle. After a few extra days off, it appears the discomfort has subsided enough for Parsons to take the court, so he's no longer on the injury report. It's unclear if Parsons will rejoin the starting lineup at small forward over Dillon Brooks, however, so that will be something to monitor up until tip off. Either way, Brooks and James Ennis should see a few less minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will be sidelined two games•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Considered questionable for Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Game-time call for Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...