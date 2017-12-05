Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report

Parsons (knee) is no longer listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Parsons has been sidelined three of the last four games while attempting to alleviate soreness in his right knee and ankle. After a few extra days off, it appears the discomfort has subsided enough for Parsons to take the court, so he's no longer on the injury report. It's unclear if Parsons will rejoin the starting lineup at small forward over Dillon Brooks, however, so that will be something to monitor up until tip off. Either way, Brooks and James Ennis should see a few less minutes.