Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Not on injury report Thursday
Parsons (rest) is not listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Mavericks.
Parsons was rested for the front end of a back-to-back set with the Mavericks on Wednesday, but it looks like he'll be activated for Thursday's matchup. Parsons has been on a stretch minutes limit to start the season, and he's expected to remain on that for the near future. As a result, he'll continue to play a minor role off the bench for Memphis.
