Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Not practicing Thursday

Parsons did not practice Thursday due to an illness, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Fortunately, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Thursday that Parson's absence is not related to the knee injury that held him out for an extended period of time. Being held out of practice was likely precautionary for Parsons and the team should have an official update on him following shootaround Friday morning.

