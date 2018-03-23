Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Off Saturday's injury report
Parsons (rest) is not on the injury report for Saturday's tilt against the Lakers.
Parsons was given Thursday's loss to Charlotte off for rest but is expected to take the floor against the Lakers. Over his past seven appearances, he's averaging 4.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 14.0 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will be rested Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores 13 points in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays 16 minutes in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Available to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out for rest Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out for personal reasons Wednesday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...