Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Off Saturday's injury report

Parsons (rest) is not on the injury report for Saturday's tilt against the Lakers.

Parsons was given Thursday's loss to Charlotte off for rest but is expected to take the floor against the Lakers. Over his past seven appearances, he's averaging 4.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 14.0 minutes.

