Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Friday vs. Clippers

Parsons (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Parsons is set to miss a 13th straight game and has yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. The Grizzlies are also going to be without JaMychal Green (ankle) in the frontcourt, which means guys like Jarell Martin (knee, ankle) and Ivan Rabb should take on significant roles at power forward Friday.