Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Friday

Parsons (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Parsons will be missing a fifth straight game while he continues to nurse an illness. When, exactly, he could potentially return is still unclear at this point in time, but his next shot will come in the second half of the Grizzlies' upcoming back-to-back on Saturday against the Magic. Once healthy, Parsons role is somewhat unclear considering he's missed all but 27 games so far this season.