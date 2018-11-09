Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Saturday
Parsons (knee) is out Saturday against the 76ers.
Parsons' injury woes have returned, and he's slated to miss his eighth straight contest Saturday. His next opportunity to play arrives Monday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Expected to remain out for road swing•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out for 'the next week or so'•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Doubtful to return Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Starting for opener•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays 23 minutes Friday•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...