Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Saturday

Parsons (illness) will not play Saturday against the Heat.

An illness kept Parsons out of Friday's loss to the Cavs, and the ailment will cost him a second straight game coming out of the All-Star break. The 29-year-old has appeared in only one of Memphis' last 22 games while dealing with ongoing knee issues.

