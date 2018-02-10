Play

Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Sunday

Parsons (knee) is out for Sunday's contest against the Thunder.

Parsons will miss a 20th consecutive outing while continuing to nurse lingering right knee soreness. Dillon Brooks should continue to be one of the main beneficiaries of Parsons' extended absence.

