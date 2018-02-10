Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Sunday
Parsons (knee) is out for Sunday's contest against the Thunder.
Parsons will miss a 20th consecutive outing while continuing to nurse lingering right knee soreness. Dillon Brooks should continue to be one of the main beneficiaries of Parsons' extended absence.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Goes through full practice•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Listed as out Tuesady•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain sidelined Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Remains out Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Wednesday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...