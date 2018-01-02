Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Tuesday
Parsons (knee) will not play Tuesday against the Clippers.
This will mark the third consecutive absence for Parsons, who continues to be plagued by lingering knee injuries. His next opportunity to return will be Friday against the Wizards.
