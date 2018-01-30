Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Wednesday

Parsons (knee) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Parsons is set to miss his 15th straight game while working his way back from lingering right knee discomfort. The Grizzlies have yet to provide any sort of timetable for his return, however, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis for the time being. With JaMychal Green (ankle) unlikely to play once again, look for Jarell Martin and Ivan Rabb to handle power forward duties Wednesday.