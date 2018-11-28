Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out another two weeks

Parsons (knee) will be re-evaluated in another two weeks.

Parsons has now been out for about five weeks, and there is no real update on his recovery. Parsons' knee issues appear to be a problem that the forward just cannot shake, and even if he is healthy enough to return at any point this season, he is not expected to be a consistent contributor for the Grizzlies given all the uncertainty that surrounds him and his health.