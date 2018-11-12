Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out at least two more weeks
Parsons (knee) is set to miss at least two more weeks, Grind City Media reports.
In what's unfortunately become a familiar refrain in recent years, Parsons is yet again having issues with his surgically repaired knee and will be reevaluated in two weeks. At this point, it's fair to question Parsons' long-term future in the NBA, but for the time being the Grizzlies and the veteran wing will continue to rehab with the goal of getting him back on the floor as soon as possible.
