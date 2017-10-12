Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out for personal reasons Friday
Parsons will not play during Friday's preseason finale against the Pelicans for personal reasons.
Parsons hasn't been particularly effective of late, failing to score across his last 22 preseason minutes. Regardless, his absence Friday will seemingly open up time for the likes of James Ennis, Tyreke Evans and deeper reserve options.
