Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out for personal reasons Wednesday
Parsons will sit out Wednesday's game against the Bulls for personal reasons, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.
Parsons will reportedly be attending the funeral of a longtime friend, so understandably, the Grizzlies will give him as much time off as needed. As of now, Parsons should be back in the lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Jazz, though continue to monitor the situation until that's confirmed. After starting in the last game, Parsons' absence will create an opening in the top unit, though whether the Grizzlies want to go with a big or small lineup will determine who will fill that spot. Jarrell Martin seems like a strong candidate if Memphis goes big, while Ben McLemore would also be an option if a smaller lineup is desired.
