Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out for rest Friday

Parsons has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz for rest purposes.

Parsons sat out Wednesday's game for personal reasons, but his absence Friday is reportedly for rest purposes. That's likely because the Grizzlies are heading into a back-to-back set over the weekend, but there's a good chance he's back in the lineup Saturday against the Mavericks. Guys like Ben McLemore, Dillon Brooks and Jarrell Martin (knee) could see added minutes with Parsons unavailable.