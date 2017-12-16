Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out for rest Saturday vs. Boston
Parsons won't play during Saturday's game against the Celtics for rest purposes.
The Grizzlies continue to exercise caution with Parsons, who missed much of last season with a knee injury and has been nursing a sore back as of late. In his stead, James Ennis and Dillion Brooks will probably see expanded roles.
