Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out for rest Sunday

Parsons will sit out Sunday's game against the Lakers for rest, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

With the Grizzlies heading into the second night of a back-to-back set, Parsons will get the night off for rest, which has been customary so far this season. Look for him to return for Tuesday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, though in the meantime, look for James Ennis, Tyreke Evans and Dillon Brooks to pick up a few extra minutes.