Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out for 'the next week or so'
Parsons (knee) is out for at least a week, Mark Giannotto of the Commercial Appeal reports.
Parsons underwent a precautionary MRI. Structurally, things came back fine, but he's dealing with fluid build-up. He can be ruled out for the rest of October, and there's a chance Parsons doesn't see the court again until mid-November considering he's dealt with significant knee issues in the past.
