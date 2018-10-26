Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out for 'the next week or so'

Parsons (knee) is out for at least a week, Mark Giannotto of the Commercial Appeal reports.

Parsons underwent a precautionary MRI. Structurally, things came back fine, but he's dealing with fluid build-up. He can be ruled out for the rest of October, and there's a chance Parsons doesn't see the court again until mid-November considering he's dealt with significant knee issues in the past.

