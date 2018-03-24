Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out Saturday

Parsons will not play Saturday due to a sore knee.

Parsons is virtually questionable for every game at this point, and he'll sit out for a second consecutive contest while battling soreness in the same knee that's given him trouble for the past several seasons. Consider Parsons questionable to return Monday in Minneapolis.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories