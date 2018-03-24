Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out Saturday
Parsons will not play Saturday due to a sore knee.
Parsons is virtually questionable for every game at this point, and he'll sit out for a second consecutive contest while battling soreness in the same knee that's given him trouble for the past several seasons. Consider Parsons questionable to return Monday in Minneapolis.
