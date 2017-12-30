Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out Saturday
Parsons will not play in Saturday's game against the Warriors due to right knee soreness.
Parsons has missed three of the previous six games while nursing a sore knee, but that number will extend to four Saturday. In his absence, Jarell Martin could see some extra run at the four, while James Ennis could see some more minutes at small forward. Parsons' next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Kings.
