Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out vs. 76ers

Parsons (illness/knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 76ers.

This makes 11 straight absences for Parsons, who has appeared in just 26 games so far this season. The 29-year-old doesn't appear to be close to a return to the court anytime soon, but he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis without any concrete recovery timetable.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories