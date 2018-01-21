Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out vs. 76ers
Parsons (illness/knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 76ers.
This makes 11 straight absences for Parsons, who has appeared in just 26 games so far this season. The 29-year-old doesn't appear to be close to a return to the court anytime soon, but he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis without any concrete recovery timetable.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Still out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain out Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Sidelined again Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Won't play Friday vs. Denver•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...