Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out with right knee tightness

Parsons left Sunday's game against the Nets with right knee tightness and will not return.

Parsons played 12 minutes before exiting Sunday's contest, and with the Grizzlies describing his absence as precautionary, there doesn't seem to be much concern surrounding the wing's knee. Memphis has off until Wednesday, so Parsons will have two days to rest and recover before returning to action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop