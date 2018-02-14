Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plans to play Wednesday

Parsons (knee), who's officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Thunder, said he plans to play, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Parsons has been out since the end of December with a knee injury, but appears ready to make his return to the court. This marks the Grizzlies' last game prior to the All-Star break, so if he does indeed play as expected, Parsons would then get over a week to see how the knee responds to the increase in activity before potentially playing again. Of course, it will still be worth it to monitor his status up until tip-off to make sure he plays. That said, Parsons likely won't see more than a handful of minutes in his return considering his lengthy injury history, so he can be avoided for fantasy purposes.