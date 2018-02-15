Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's return
Parons had five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss to the Thunder.
Parsons returned to the rotation following a 20-game absence with a knee injury, and he played sparingly as expected. It would be a pleasant surprise if he were able to establish himself as a worthy fantasy option once again, but first he'll need to prove he can stay healthy. Even then, the Grizzlies have no real reason to play Parsons that many minutes during the final fourth of 2017-18.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plans to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Questionable Wednesday vs. Thunder•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Out again Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Goes through full practice•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...