Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays 12 minutes in Wednesday's return

Parons had five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss to the Thunder.

Parsons returned to the rotation following a 20-game absence with a knee injury, and he played sparingly as expected. It would be a pleasant surprise if he were able to establish himself as a worthy fantasy option once again, but first he'll need to prove he can stay healthy. Even then, the Grizzlies have no real reason to play Parsons that many minutes during the final fourth of 2017-18.