Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays 16 minutes in Monday's loss

Parsons chipped in three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, and two blocks in 16 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Bucks.

Parsons totaled nine points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four dimes, and one board in 15 minutes during Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks, so these last two showings have been decent, albeit in limited action. There is no reason for the Grizzlies to push Parsons too much down the stretch of the regular season, but it's clear that the team does have interest in helping him gain some momentum going into the offseason and beyond.