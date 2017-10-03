Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays 18 minutes in preseason opener Monday
Parsons scored six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 18 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Magic.
After playing only 34 games in his first season with the Grizzlies in 2016-17, Parsons is entering camp healthy and was one of only two projected Opening Night starters to be in the starting five Monday, an encouraging sign. If he can stay 100 percent, or close to it, the 28-year-old should be able to bolster Memphis' scoring from beyond the arc.
