Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays 23 minutes Friday
Parsons finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound, and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 120-10 preseason victory over Atlanta.
Parsons playing 23 minutes in a preseason game is probably the most notable news to come out of this game. After basically missing the last two seasons due to injuries, the fact he was able to take the court and looked healthy is great news. From a fantasy perspective, Parsons is still going a remain a risky selection in any draft. He has the potential to move into the standard league discussion but chances are he is going to find it very difficult to rediscover his form from three seasons ago.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores 12 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Starting at small forward•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out for rest of season•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: To be sidelined again Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Sitting out Sunday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.