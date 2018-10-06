Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays 23 minutes Friday

Parsons finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound, and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 120-10 preseason victory over Atlanta.

Parsons playing 23 minutes in a preseason game is probably the most notable news to come out of this game. After basically missing the last two seasons due to injuries, the fact he was able to take the court and looked healthy is great news. From a fantasy perspective, Parsons is still going a remain a risky selection in any draft. He has the potential to move into the standard league discussion but chances are he is going to find it very difficult to rediscover his form from three seasons ago.