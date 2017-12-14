Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays season-high 27 minutes in start

Parsons provided 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during a 93-87 loss to the Wizards on Wednesday.

Parsons received the start with Tyreke Evans (hip) sidelined and as a result played a season-high 27 minutes and shot a season-high 12 field goal attempts. If Evans is forced to miss more time, Parsons would be one of the main beneficiaries. If his workload suddenly increases, he could be a decent provider of three-pointers, rebounds and assists.