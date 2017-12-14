Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Plays season-high 27 minutes in start
Parsons provided 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during a 93-87 loss to the Wizards on Wednesday.
Parsons received the start with Tyreke Evans (hip) sidelined and as a result played a season-high 27 minutes and shot a season-high 12 field goal attempts. If Evans is forced to miss more time, Parsons would be one of the main beneficiaries. If his workload suddenly increases, he could be a decent provider of three-pointers, rebounds and assists.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Back in the lineup Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Will rest Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Fills box score in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.