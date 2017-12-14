Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Probable for Friday
Parsons is dealing with a lower back injury and is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Parsons picked up the start Wednesday with Tyreke Evans (hip) sitting out, playing a season-high 27 minutes and posting 12 points, five rebounds and two assists. It appears he's being placed on the injury report as a precautionary measure Friday, though considering the Grizzlies are heading into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance Parsons is held out of one of those games. It'll be worth it to monitor his status up until tip-off.
