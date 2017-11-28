Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Probable for Wednesday

Parsons (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Parsons left Sunday's game against the Nets with right knee tightness, but at the time, the Grizzlies described the situation as precautionary, so there wasn't too much concern from the start. Expect Parsons to played his regular dosage of around 25 minutes Wednesday in San Antonio.

