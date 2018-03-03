Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons: Probable Saturday
Parsons (illness) is probable for Saturday's game against Orlando.
It was reported Friday that Parsons, who has missed 25 of the past 26 games with knee issues and an illness, would be available Saturday, so his probable tag may just be precautionary. Over his past 10 appearances, he's averaged 8.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 21.8 minutes.
